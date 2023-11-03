Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

