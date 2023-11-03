Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,709 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 94,692 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

