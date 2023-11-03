Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $574,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $412.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.67 and a 200-day moving average of $388.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

