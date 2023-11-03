Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LKQ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.