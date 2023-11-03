Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.46% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $402,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

