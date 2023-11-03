Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

