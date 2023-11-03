Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 4.2 %

LEN stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.