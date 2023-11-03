Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.09 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

