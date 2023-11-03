Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $850,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

