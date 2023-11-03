Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

