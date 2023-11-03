Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

