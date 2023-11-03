Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ossiam lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Up 2.0 %

ResMed stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

