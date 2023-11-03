Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 6,023 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $233.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day moving average of $215.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $247.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

