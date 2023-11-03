Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,563 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

