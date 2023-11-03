Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,347 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. HSBC started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $232.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.