Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.04 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $162.66 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

