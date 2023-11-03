Barclays Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $45.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $443,428. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

