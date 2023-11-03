Barclays Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $16.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.