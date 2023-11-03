Barclays Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $278.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $285.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $243.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.