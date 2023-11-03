Barclays Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $4.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

