Barclays Trims Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price to $23.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after buying an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dril-Quip by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 266,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Further Reading

