Barclays Trims Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Target Price to $61.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 434,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $6,373,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

