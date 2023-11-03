Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Lowered to $30.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,787.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $437,820. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

