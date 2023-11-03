Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of B opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $96,787.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,974.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 4,527 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $96,787.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $437,820. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barnes Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,956 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

