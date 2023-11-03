Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,025.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. StockNews.com lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.