Barrington Research Comments on Paramount Global’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

