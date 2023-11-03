BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9675 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
BCE Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$53.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2686662 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
