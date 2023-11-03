BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9675 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

BCE Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$53.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2686662 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.