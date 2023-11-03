Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.98. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.70 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

