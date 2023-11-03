Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ BELFA opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $658.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
