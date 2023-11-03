Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $658.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.