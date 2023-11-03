Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 315,671 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

