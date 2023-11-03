BILL (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

BILL stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $239,123.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,828 shares in the company, valued at $308,082.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

