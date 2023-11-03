Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $281.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $88,521,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $43,064,000. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

