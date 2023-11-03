Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bio-Techne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

