Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 122,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

