BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

