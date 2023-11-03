BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $115.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.2 %

BMRN opened at $79.67 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.