BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 24.6% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $644.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $655.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

