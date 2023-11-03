BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BRSA stock opened at GBX 179.18 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.21. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of £143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,983.33 and a beta of 0.71.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile
