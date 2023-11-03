BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRSA stock opened at GBX 179.18 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.21. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of £143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,983.33 and a beta of 0.71.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

