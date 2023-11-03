BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $71.11

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.11, but opened at $77.49. BlueLinx shares last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 55,814 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BlueLinx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $686.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $815.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlueLinx

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $192,077.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $386,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $192,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,186 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

