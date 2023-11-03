BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $35.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.99. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $26,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 604,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 114.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 399,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $8,440,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

