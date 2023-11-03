BMO Capital Markets Cuts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $176.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

CLH stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,082 shares of company stock worth $3,271,956 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

