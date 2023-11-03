BMO Capital Markets Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $13.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 845,814 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 542,419 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.