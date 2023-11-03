Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3,700.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,838.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,797.92 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,860.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

