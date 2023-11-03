Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NYSE EAT opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,203,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

