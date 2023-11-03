Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $36.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

