Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

