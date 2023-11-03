Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$82.31

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.31.

ATD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$78.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$58.92 and a 12 month high of C$78.10. The stock has a market cap of C$75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.1455874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

