Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $70.36

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,966 shares of company stock worth $6,899,372. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.