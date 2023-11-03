Brokers Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

