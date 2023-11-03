Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fastly, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastly in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

FSLY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,798.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,323,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,047,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at $23,253,798.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,791. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 207.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

